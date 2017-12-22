Stoke City vs West Brom Preview: Previous Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

Stoke City host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as both sides look to lift themselves away from a closely-knit relegation zone.

Last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to West Ham has left manager Mark Hughes under real pressure to save his job, as Stoke made it five defeats in six games.

Currently sitting in 17th, Stoke have seen themselves drop into the relegation battle, whereas West Brom in 19th are struggling to adjust to life under Alan Pardew, with just one point in his first three games.

Previous Encounter

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The last time the sides met was matchday three of the current season, where goals from Jay Rodriguez and Peter Crouch saw the game finish as a 1-1 draw.

The two sides have met 17 times in the Premier League, with Stoke winning on seven occasions and West Brom on five.

Only two of their last five meetings have ended as draws, but with only an average goals tally of 2.5 in the last six meetings.

Both sides have only managed three goals each in their last five games, so this isn’t expected to be a game of the season contender.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Stoke remain without Bruno Martins Indi and Kurt Zouma in defence, whilst Jese is also out. Glen Johnson and Erik Pieters are doubts but could be included.

West Brom are less plagued by injuries, with James Morrison the only confirmed absence, although Nacer Chadli, Craig Dawson and Matt Phillips could potentially not return in time.

Potential Stoke City Lineup: Butland, Cameron, Shawcross, Wimmer, Tymon, Choupo-Moting, Fletcher, Allen, Sobhi, Shaqiri, Diouf.

Potential West Brom Lineup: Foster; Nyom, Hegazi, Evans, Brunt; Field, Barry, Livermore, Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez.

Prediction

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Mark Hughes is walking the managerial tightrope going into the fixture, whereas Alan Pardew is looking for his first win as West Brom manager, a result which would see the Baggies leapfrog Stoke in the table.

Expect cagey performances from both sides, with little room for great flowing attacks. Goals will likely come from luck, a defensive mistake, or a combination of both.

Prediction: Stoke City 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion