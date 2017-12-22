VIDEO: Lionel Messi and Neymar Exchange Heartwarming Christmas Messages Despite PSG Move

Despite leaving the Nou Camp in a world record £198m deal in the summer, Neymar clearly remains on the mind of former teammate Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian megastar left the Catalan giants in the summer, joining Paris Saint-Germain in a world record £198m transfer.

His departure brought the curtain down on a devastating attacking trio dubbed 'MSN', also involving the prolific Luis Suarez. The pair have stayed in contact despite Neymar's departure the Argentine superstar had a heartfelt message for his old colleague in a short video.

"Well, Ney... I think we said practically everything to each other when you left. The truth is that here we are still missing you. We would like to keep sharing the mates [a South American hot drink] in the morning with Luis in the dressing room and many more things.

"Like always, I wish you the best wherever you are and I'm sure we will cross again on or off the pitch very soon. Take care of yourself."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Neymar's reply appeared to be equally as sincere, telling his former team-mate; "Brother, thanks. For me, you are an idol and also a great friend. Big hugs."

Despite only joining in August, Neymar is reportedly unhappy in the French capital, with various reports linking the charismatic forward with a move to Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu would seem unlikely given the Brazilian's close friendship with Messi, but has yet to be ruled out by Neymar or his representatives.