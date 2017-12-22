VIDEO: Lionel Messi and Neymar Exchange Heartwarming Christmas Messages Despite PSG Move

Despite leaving the Nou Camp in a world record £198m deal in the summer, Neymar clearly remains on the mind of former teammate Lionel Messi.
The Brazilian megastar left the Catalan giants in the summer, joining Paris Saint-Germain in a world record £198m transfer.
His departure brought the curtain down on a devastating attacking trio dubbed 'MSN', also involving the prolific Luis Suarez. The pair have stayed in contact despite Neymar's departure the Argentine superstar had a heartfelt message for his old colleague in a short video.
"Well, Ney... I think we said practically everything to each other when you left. The truth is that here we are still missing you. We would like to keep sharing the mates [a South American hot drink] in the morning with Luis in the dressing room and many more things.
"Like always, I wish you the best wherever you are and I'm sure we will cross again on or off the pitch very soon. Take care of yourself."
Neymar's reply appeared to be equally as sincere, telling his former team-mate; "Brother, thanks. For me, you are an idol and also a great friend. Big hugs."
Despite only joining in August, Neymar is reportedly unhappy in the French capital, with various reports linking the charismatic forward with a move to Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid.
A move to the Santiago Bernabeu would seem unlikely given the Brazilian's close friendship with Messi, but has yet to be ruled out by Neymar or his representatives.