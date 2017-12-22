VIDEO: Philippe Coutinho Reacts to Secret Santa Present From Former Anfield Icon Luis Suarez

December 22, 2017

Rumours continue to circulate that Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho may well be on his way to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

A new video revealing Coutinho's reaction to a Christmas present from Barca star Luis Suarez will do little to quash the ongoing speculation. The Uruguayan ace plied his trade at Anfield for three years, and was a teammate of Coutinho's during the latter part of his Liverpool career. 

The two became close, and Suarez was tasked with getting Coutinho a gift as part of a 'Secret Santa' game devised by Brazilian teammate Neymar. 

"It's my little brother, Philippe Coutinho," Suarez said. "Well Philippe, from Barcelona I send you a gift that I know you'll like a lot, because you like it a lot and I know you're going to remember the good times that we have and that we live."

The Brazilian midfielder was clearly tickled by his former team-mates choice, revealing a hilarious sense of humour in response.

Grinning from ear-to-ear as he produced a bottle from the gift bag, Coutinho said; "What the f***?! When Luis was here his wife liked to take it and so did I. I thank you,"

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-FULHAM

Liverpool supporters continue to sweat over Coutinho's future, with reports suggesting that a deal to join Barcelona for a fee well in excess of £100m could be agreed in the coming weeks.

The Anfield hierarchy remain adamant that Coutinho will not be allowed to leave the club, though time will tell whether the Brazilian maestro will once again link up with his close friend at the Nou Camp.

