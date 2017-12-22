Wilfried Bony Set to Miss Swansea's Festive Fixtures With Hamstring Injury

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Swansea striker Wilfried Bony will miss the Welsh side's festive season matches as the result of an injured hamstring.

The Swans are to play Crystal Palace at home on Saturday and then travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on boxing day. According to their official website, the Ivorian won't be playing any part.

Bony limped off after playing just a few minutes against Everton on Monday and a subsequent scan revealed a minor hamstring issue. The problem also leaves him doubtful for Swansea's trip to Watford next Saturday.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“Wilfried has a hamstring strain which will keep him out for seven to 10 days,” caretaker boss Leon Britton said via the club's website.


“We will see how he goes with that. He may be available for Watford, but that’s an outside chance.”

The news comes as a blow to Swansea supporters who are in desperate need of some Christmas cheer, having seen their side slump to the bottom of the Premier League table after 18 games with the lowest goals scored tally.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters