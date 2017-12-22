Wilfried Bony Set to Miss Swansea's Festive Fixtures With Hamstring Injury

Swansea striker Wilfried Bony will miss the Welsh side's festive season matches as the result of an injured hamstring.

The Swans are to play Crystal Palace at home on Saturday and then travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on boxing day. According to their official website, the Ivorian won't be playing any part.

Bony limped off after playing just a few minutes against Everton on Monday and a subsequent scan revealed a minor hamstring issue. The problem also leaves him doubtful for Swansea's trip to Watford next Saturday.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“Wilfried has a hamstring strain which will keep him out for seven to 10 days,” caretaker boss Leon Britton said via the club's website.





“We will see how he goes with that. He may be available for Watford, but that’s an outside chance.”

The news comes as a blow to Swansea supporters who are in desperate need of some Christmas cheer, having seen their side slump to the bottom of the Premier League table after 18 games with the lowest goals scored tally.