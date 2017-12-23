Allardyce Insists No Everton Players Have Requested Exits in January Window...Yet

With Sam Allardyce taking over the helm at Goodison Park, the English manager has revealed that despite the change of management and the club's current league standing - no players have asked to leave the club as of yet.

However, with a squad such as Everton's, it is likely that a few individuals within the side will attract some interest.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In particular, Ross Barkley, who featured in a closed doors game for the reserves side this week, will likely be linked with a move away from the club. The Merseyside native nearly left Everton in the previous transfer window, however, the deal fell through.

With the Everton playmaker not featuring much for the Toffees this season, the Englishman may look to move away from the club - with Chelsea and Tottenham appearing to be the most interested.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"If a club approaches us about one of our players we would have a discussion, take a view and if we feel that's right for the club we would then ask the player if he would be willing to leave and go and accept and speak to the other club," the former England manager told the press on Friday.

However, he insisted: "No player has yet knocked on my door and said: 'Gaffer, you've got to get me away from here'.

Despite transfer talk, the Everton manager will focus upon the upcoming games as his side prepare to take on current Premier League champions Chelsea this weekend.