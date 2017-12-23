Angry West Ham Fans Turn on David Moyes After Only Recently Branding Him a 'Genius'

December 23, 2017

West Ham fans have turned on David Moyes again, following Saturday's 3-2 loss to Newcastle United.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss had led the team to a collection of seven points from their three prior matches. And despite watching the Hammers go ahead in just six minutes, through Marko Arnautovic's goal, he was forced to accept a defeat in the end.

Fans had previously branded the new manager a 'genius'' after he oversaw wins against Chelsea and Stoke City, also taking a point in a match against Arsenal. But after witnessing a loss that has dragged them back down to 17th place on the Premier League table, they certainly let him have it via Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions below:

