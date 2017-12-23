Antonio Conte Backs Calls for Premier League Winter Break Despite 'Enjoying' Festive Football

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that he likes football being played over the festive period in England, but has also urged the powers that be to consider implementing a winter break in early January to allow players to rest after the hectic schedule.





Football in several countries in continental Europe is paused before Christmas and doesn't resume until the New Year. Losing Christmas football has often been the main argument against a winter break in England, but Conte believes it is possible to have both.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"If I must be honest, I think that it's right to play during the Christmas period but, at the same time, after the Christmas period you must have a break," the Italian is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"From November, you play every three days until the end of January. Especially if you go through in all the competitions. In February, when the Champions League restarts, you arrive very tired," he added, warning of the possible burnout.

"The players need a bit of time to recover. One week to recover, and then restart. You have to try to put every team in the best situation to be competitive in all competitions."

Where the likes of Spanish, German and Italian clubs have had a week or two off prior to the Champions League knockout stages, English teams go straight from a packed December and January into playing on the elite European stage.

Between now and the first leg of their Champions League clash with Barcelona in February, Chelsea must play 12 games in three domestic competitions. The Catalans, on the other hand, have just 10 games to contend with in the same period.