Arsene Wenger Insists Arsenal 'Defended Well' in Manic 3-3 Draw With Liverpool

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that he was happy with how his side defended in his side's entertaining 3-3 draw against Liverpool on Friday.

Five second-half minutes turned the game in Arsenal's favour after Liverpool claimed a deserved two-goal advantage thanks to strikes from Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah either side of half time.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil turned the game around in just five minutes before the hour mark, but the Gunners failed to hang on for the win as Roberto Firmino struck with 20 minutes remaining to ensure both sides left the Emirates with a point.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Wenger said: "I don't know what you mean by park the bus - we defended well but with that quality they could always score.

388 - There were just 388 seconds between Liverpool going 2-0 ahead and Arsenal taking the lead to make it 3-2. Rapid. #ARSLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2017

"Credit to players, we didn't show any weakness - I'm frustrated we couldn't keep it 3-2 but it was a fantastic game with quality on both sides. We had quick combos, they had fantastic counter attacks."

The draw for Arsenal sees them remain in fifth place in the Premier League, a point and place behind Liverpool, but could see themselves fall to seventh if the Saturday fixtures go against them.

One man who impressed Wenger was Jack Wilshire - making a third consecutive Premier League start, the first time he has put together such a run for the Gunners since 2014.

On Wilshire, Wenger said: "I think he is one of the players who played with quality in the first half, determination.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Jack is never frozen, but what he did in the second half was like the rest of the team, I liked what he did.

"He's better now than he was in the last two or three years, I think he is positive overall and is in a very good shape at the moment."

Arsenal now have a slightly longer wait before their next league game, a visit to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace this coming Thursday.