Arsene Wenger Offers Huge Hint Over Jack Wilshere's Arsenal Future After Liverpool Draw

Arsene Wenger has dropped a massive hint over Jack Wilshere's Arsenal future after he admitted the midfielder could stay.

Wilshere is in the final six months of his current deal at the Emirates but, despite insisting he wants to continue his career with his boyhood club, had looked certain to leave as the Gunners refrained from offering him a new deal.

However, in quotes published by football.london after the north Londoners' thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool on Friday evening - a match Wilshere played the full 90 minutes in - Wenger stated that a resolution could soon be reached over a new contract for the 25-year-old.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

When asked if his display meant a new contract was in the offing, Wenger coyly said: "It might. We’ll see.

"We had four players tonight who have been educated at our academy. With Niles, with Bellerin, with Iwobi and Wilshere.

"We are certainly the only ones at the top - basically we went to keep these players."

Gary Neville: "When I was involved with England I always thought Jack Wilshere was the most talented English midfielder." pic.twitter.com/VVd34Gz6xb — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 22, 2017

Wilshere has had to fight his way back into the first-team fold at Arsenal after a number of troubling injuries had blighted his career in the capital.

The England international had spent last season on loan at Bournemouth too after he was told he wasn't guaranteed a starting berth at Arsenal - a temporary stint away that was eventually marred by a loss of form and a season-ending knee injury.

Crazy game last night! Disappointed to not have taken the 3 points after taking the lead. Great character from the team. Thanks to the fans for sticking with us! #AFC pic.twitter.com/LDK14Nsk6B — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 23, 2017

Wilshere has slowly been integrated back into the senior set up following that lay off and, after a number of run outs from the susbtitutes' bench and starts in the Europa League, has begun to impress again for the Premier League side.

West Ham United, Napoli and Sampdoria have all expressed interest in prising Wilshere away either in the January window or next summer when his contract runs out, but the playmaker could now be set to continue his career with Arsenal if there is any truth to Wenger's comments.

