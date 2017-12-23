Brighton 1-0 Watford: Pascal Groß's Strike Ends Seagulls' Winless Streak Against Toothless Hornets

A predominantly lacklustre affair was saved by a powerful strike from Pascal Groß as Brighton secured their first Premier League victory in eight games as they notched a 1-0 over Watford on Saturday.





A torrid run of form preceding Saturdays clash from both sides reared its head for much of the proceedings, until Brighton's Groß unleashed a strike in the 64th minute to show a touch of class which secured the home side three vital points.

Brighton started the game on a streak of seven games without a win and Watford without one in their last five, and despite having scored just one goal in their last six it was the home side who were the more aggressive of the two in the opening stages. The Seagulls were taking early advantage of Watford's lack of confidence in the back-line as Tomer Hemed was allowed to weave his way into the box and unleash a shot which flashed across the face of goal. Anthony Knockaert managed to keep the ball in play and fire in a low cross from the by-line, which was eventually scrambled clear by the Hornets. With Watford failing to address the ease at which the home side were strolling into their area, a chance once again fell the way of Knockaert after a cross whipped into the box was fumbled by Heurelho Gomes, the winger's heavy touch let him down in the end as the ball rolled out of play.