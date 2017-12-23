Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Harry Kane Hat-Trick Fires Spurs Back into Champions League Race

A clinical hat-trick from Harry Kane was enough to earn Tottenham a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley, firing Spurs back into the Champions League race in the process.





The England striker scored his 34th, 35th and 36th league goals of an incredible calendar year, bringing the Tottenham forward level with all-time Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer's 22 year record.





Kane opened his account early in the first half, converting from the penalty spot after just seven minutes at Turf Moor.





The England striker then wrapped up the points midway through the second half, first slotting past Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope after Moussa Sissoko's through ball, before drilling a low effort into the far corner with just over 10 minutes to go.

The visitors were in control from the off, overwhelming a strangely subdued Burnley from start to finish. They started the game brightly, having made four changes from the side mauled last weekend at leaders Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino opted to recall full-backs Serge Aurier and Ben Davies, as well as handing starts to Davinson Sanchez and Moussa Sissoko.

It was almost a nightmare start for the north London outfit though, with Dele Alli perhaps fortunate to stay on the field after lunging in on Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor just four minutes into the contest.

Referee Michael Oliver showed leniency towards the midfielder, whose temperament on the field has been called into question in recent months, issuing just a caution to the 21-year old.

Perhaps inevitably, Alli would go on to play the pantomime villain for the remainder of the piece, and the England midfielder was involved in the games big decision just minutes later.

Latching on to a pass inside from Christian Eriksen, Alli nipped the ball away from Clarets defender Kevin Long before tumbling over the defenders out stretched leg. The Republic of Ireland international could have no complaints despite his manager Sean Dyche's protestations from the sidelines.

Kane stepped up to take the spot-kick, sending Pope the wrong way to score his 13th Premier League goal of the season.

Spurs were well worth their lead, pushing and probing for openings as the half went on. Kane was looking threatening, and he also doubled the lead after latching on to a scuffed Alli shot, before narrowly firing wide of the post.





Moussa Sissoko wasted a fabulous opportunity moments later, Pope making a superb double save after Alli had released the Frenchman as Spurs countered from a Burnley corner.





Sean Dyche's men were lacking any kind of penetration, and lost striker Chris Wood to injury just after the half hour mark. They went in at half-time having failed to muster a shot on Hugo Lloris' goal and having only enjoyed 40% possession in the opening period.

The second half began much as the first had ended, with Kane and Heung-min Son wasting good opportunities to extend Spurs' lead.





The clinical blow came with just over twenty minutes to go. Ben Mee carelessly gave the ball away in midfield, with Sissoko weighting a perfect through ball to Kane. In acres of space vacated by Mee, Kane rushed through to slot under the helpless Pope to all but seal the points for the visitors.

The icing was put on the cake for Mauricio Pochettino's men with just over ten minutes to go. Intricate build-up play between Ben Davies and Alli presenting the ball at Kane's feet, with the 24-year old firing his left footed effort low into the far corner to score his 53rd goal for club and country this year.





The final whistle brought down the curtain on a fully deserved victory, and one that will boost the confidence of Pochettino's side going into the festive period.

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets team to face @SpursOfficial at Turf Moor today. pic.twitter.com/D0whQ8W5j4 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 23, 2017