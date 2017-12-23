David Moyes Reveals He 'Held Talks With Newcastle' Before Rafa Benitez Was Appointed in 2016

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

New West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed that he was contacted by Newcastle over their vacant managerial position ahead of Rafa Benitez's appointment in 2016.

Moyes, who joined the Hammers after Slaven Bilic's dismissal earlier this season, has improved the team since coming in. And speaking ahead of their Saturday clash with Newcastle, the Scot claimed that there was discourse between himself and the club, but nothing came to fruition, for reasons he didn't disclose.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"They did (contact me). I had contact with Newcastle. For different reasons, it didn't quite come off but that's right," Moyes told Sky Sports after being asked if he was approached by the Magpies.


"Just for different reasons [it didn't happen]. One of my representatives met Newcastle at the time, but for different reasons we didn't do it."

Moyes got off to a rough start at West Ham, but has overseen a seven-point haul over the course of his last three matches. His initial deal with the club was only for six months, but it's certainly looking like they'd like to keep him on board. 

The 54-year-old, though, insists he won't be discussing a new contract with the Hammers' board until the end of the season.

"I won't be talking about it with the club, or anybody, until the end of the season, when we're up, or down, or wherever," he declared.

"That's me saying it, not the club. I won't have any discussion until the end of the season.

"I want to prove what I can do, to show what I can do, I want to see if I'm a fit for the club and if the club think I'm a fit for them as well."

