Jose Mourinho Squabble Credited as the Catalyst for Recent Uptick in Romelu Lukaku's Form

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Romelu Lukaku's recent return to form, which has seen the Belgian score three goals in his last four starts, has been put down to an argument the striker had with José Mourinho, according to the Sun.


The former Chelsea striker scored seven goals in his first seven games in the Premier League, getting his name on the scoresheet in the two opening Champions League group-stage games as well.


However, the 24-year-old then seemed to hit a brick wall, finding the back of the net just once in a dozen matches across all competitions. 

Lukaku, who is set for a season of comparison with Álvaro Morata after the transfer merry-go-round over the summer, is understood to have had a talking to by his manager and the Belgian's form has since had an incredible turnaround.


The 24-year-old seems back to his best after being told off about dropping too deep on the pitch. Mourinho, who has seen Lukaku often join the midfield to try and get a touch of the ball, told the striker to stay up the pitch an occupy the opposition defenders. 


This has allowed United's creative players more opportunities to play that 'killer pass' and Lukaku is no longer being forced to feed off of scraps. This has also allowed the most of unlikely players, like Jesse Lingard, to thrive for United.

