Leicester Boss Explains Reason Behind Record Signing's Recent Omissions From Starting Lineup

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has explained this week that record signing Islam Slimani has not featured within the starting lineup recently because he's fallen down the club's pecking order of strikers.

In addition to this, Puel has admitted he will pick his side based upon current form and ability and is not phased by a players price tag, while speaking to Sky Sports.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Slimani, 29, signed for the Foxes from Sporting CP for £29m in the summer of 2016. However, since his two minute appearance against Tottenham in November, the Algerian striker has failed to feature in the match day squad since.

"I don't put my team in place based on the price of the player. We have said before we have a lot  of players in the same position and with different profiles but we have only one or two places in the team" said the former Southampton manager. 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

However, Puel has informed the press that Slimani is working hard in training and has maintained a positive attitude, despite not featuring within the first team. 

Slimani has scored just a single goal this season which is difficult to compete with Jamie Vardy's eight goals this campaign, therefore, it's unlikely that Slimani will feature in the near future. 

