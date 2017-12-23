Liverpool Fans Took to Twitter to Vent Fury at Simon Mignolet's Performance Against Arsenal

Liverpool earned a 3-3 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates on Friday night in the Premier League.

The Reds were 2-0 up against the Gunners, courtesy of goals by Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah. But the home side stormed back in a five minute period early in the second half, with three goals from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil to take a 3-2 advantage.

Liverpool eventually rescued a point just after the 70th minute when Roberto Firmino beat Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech to finish the scoring at 3-3.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The draw meant that Liverpool maintained their advantage over the Gunners in the Premier League table. The Reds are still in fourth place, a point in front of Arsenal with 19 games played.

But a lot of Liverpool fans were not happy with one player's performance in the game on Friday. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was on the receiving end of a hammering from the Arsenal attack, but many fans felt that the Reds' stopper should have done more to prevent Arsenal from scoring some of their goals.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustrations with the goalkeeper. Here are some of those tweets.

I'm done with Mignolet. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) December 22, 2017

Play Karius

Or Play Ward

Or Play Grabara

Just dont play Mignolet — Kop-Ice (@kopice86) December 22, 2017

United got absolutely battered by Arsenal and won 3-1.



They’ve got David de Gea. We’ve got Simon Mignolet. — Olé (@Ole_LFC) December 22, 2017

Hate using Alex Ferguson as an example but the facts are he was a winner. Could you imagine him persisting with Mignolet for this long? He'd have 3-4 trophies won while we are still debating the topic. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 22, 2017

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that Mignolet made a mistake during Granit Xhaka's goal for Arsenal when he used only one hand to try and block the shot, but insisted that it shouldn't be made bigger than it is.





According to the Daily Star, he said "he [Mignolet] misjudged it. A second hand would have helped but that is how it is. You don't need to make it bigger than it is. It felt like we shouldn't have conceded but we did.





"Defending is a team thing. Today we make individual mistakes and that is not cool. My job is to think about the performance and that was a winning performance. If you want, the draw is our halfway win. We are always a better side when we draw. We have to take the good things and work on the lesser good things."