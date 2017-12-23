Man Utd Fans on Twitter Fume at Jurgen Klopp's Reaction After Firmino's Equaliser Against Arsenal

Twitter went crazy after seeing Jurgen Klopp's behaviour during Friday night's encounter between Arsenal and Liverpool and are urging the Football Association to intervene.

The Gunners hosted the Reds at the Emirates Stadium, managed to overturn a 2-0 defeat into a 3-2 lead but were later on equalised thanks to Roberto Firmino's goal, and brought home an unsatisfying draw.

During the game, frustration was clearly at the stars for both Klopp and Arsene Wenger, who found themselves one or two goals behind in different moments of the match.

However, while the Frenchman managed to keep his cool and pacifically celebrated when Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil all scored, the same cannot be said of his German opponent.

Klopp was caught on camera throwing a bottle to the ground when his star Firmino bagged the equaliser and secured one point for Liverpool. As expected, the gesture did not go unseen, and Twitter users took a precious chance to hit out at him and his unjustified reaction.

But the behaviour itself would not be as important had it not been so similar to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's gesture from one year ago.

The Portuguese was fined £16,000 for kicking a water bottle during a league match and was also banned from the touchline.

And Twitter never forgets. Football fans have taken over the social media platform to urge the FA's intervention and for equal treatment towards the managers.

