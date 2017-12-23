Man Utd Staff Dispatched to Haul Star Paul Pogba Into Training After Midfielder Ignores Phone Calls

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Manchester United staff were ordered to go round to star midfielder Paul Pogba's house, after the French international failed to answer phone calls demanding that he attend a warm-down session.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Pogba was due to attend a post-match session following United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal at the start of December, but staff were ordered to rouse the £89m man from his slumber after he didn't report to training. The report claims that a number of players are growing tired of Pogba's antics, as the club make efforts to accommodate the player.

The report contends that United's 'care team' are notorious for going the extra mile for the club's stars - to the extent that they have been known to deliver emergency supplies of toothpaste to players when they have forgotten to stock up.

Pogba was sent off in the clash against the Gunners, leading to a three match ban which saw him miss the 2-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City. On his return to action against Bristol City in the midweek Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Bristol City, Pogba could easily have seen red again after a wild first half challenge on Marlon Pack.

José Mourinho's side face an uphill struggle if they are to stand any chance of winning the Premier League this season - as Manchester City have stormed 11 points clear at the top of the table after winning 17 out of 18 matches. United will hope for better fortune in the Champions League, where they face Sevilla in the first knockout round of the competition.

