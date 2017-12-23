Newcastle Manager Rafael Benitez Warns Club Owner Mike Ashley to Spend or Face Relegation Fight

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has sent a message to the club owner Mike Ashley, insisting that the club must spend in the January transfer window or risk being caught up in a fight to stay in the Premier League.

The Magpies arrived at the weekend's fixtures in the relegation battle after losing their last four games, which leaves them 18th in the league table, a point behind Stoke City and safety.

The club now face a busy spell of fixtures over the festive period. A trip to West Ham later on Saturday begins a run of four league games in nine days.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, manager Benitez is hopeful that the club's owner Mike Ashley, who has been trying to sell the club, realises that it's important for Newcastle to do business in the next transfer window if they want to stay in the Premier League.

The 57-year-old said: "I hope that Mike Ashley is clever enough to understand. What I say is that it's his team, his business, he wants the best for the team.

"We have seen the consequences of not doing business in the way we wanted to do business in August, so it's obvious when we talk about January how important it is for the City, for every fan, for everyone at the club to stay in the Premier League. We will try to do what we have to do."

It is believed that Chelsea star Kenedy could be close to joining Newcastle on a loan deal. But the club have rejected links to his Chelsea teammate David Luiz.