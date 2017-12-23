'Oh No, it’s You Again!' - Baggies Frontman Names the Premier League's Toughest Defender

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

West Brom striker Salomón Rondón has insisted that just one win will help the Baggies climb out of the bottom three ahead of their clash with Stoke City on Saturday.

The Venezuelan forward completed a £15m move to the Hawthorns in 2015, ditching Champions League football in Russia to ply his trade in the Premier League. 

Rondón can make his 100th appearance for the Baggies on Saturday, with a win over the Potters seeing West Brom climb ahead of Mark Hughes' side in the league table.

"I think we need just one win - that will change everything," Rondón told the Mirror. "We were 2-0 up against Newcastle, it finished 2-2, we really need that win to lift us. But we need to keep working and keep pushing.

"The supporters are ­fantastic, they support the team so well and they are great. We need to reward them with a win. I want to score more goals, I know I need to score more and it’s ­always the same. I work hard every day to score more, when one goal comes then it will be ­easier."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The 28-year-old also spoke about how he has adapted to life in the Premier League and which defender gives him the biggest battle on the pitch.

"I like English football, there is a certain style, it’s long ball but also to feet," Rondón added. "My physique means I’m well suited to play here. The central defenders here are so big, they are massive, it’s a big challenge. I think the toughest is Wes ­Morgan at Leicester. Whenever we play against each other, we fight!


“He’s massive and strong. ­Venezuela played Jamaica and I saw him: ‘Oh no, it’s you again!’

