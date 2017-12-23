Palace Eye January Swoops for Basel Star Elyounoussi & Gillingham Giant Tomas Holy

Crystal Palace are lining up a double January swoop as Roy Hodgson is handed funds to bolster his first-team squad ahead of a potential relegation battle.

The Daily Mail understands that the Eagles are giving serious consideration to landing towering Gillingham goalkeeper Tomas Holy and Basel star Mohamed Elyounoussi in next month's transfer window.

Hodgson has eased Palace's fears of yet another Premier League survival scrap this term by embarking on a seven-match unbeaten run in England's top flight and will hope that any January additions can help lead the fight away from the drop zone.

Elyounoussi has been tentatively linked with Palace in the past but mumurings of an impending bid for the forward have grown in recent days.

The 23-year-old has bagged six goals and 11 assists in 25 matches for the Swiss giants so far this season - form that has taken his overall tally to 16 and 24 in 65 appearances since his 2016 summer switch from Molde FK.

Capable of playing on the left wing or as a central attacking midfielder, Elyounoussi would certainly provide depth in attacking areas for the Londoners and give them some much needed guile, pace and goalscoring threat.

Newcastle are also believed to be in the hunt for the Norway international and it could well come down to which side can offer the biggest salary and convince Elyounoussi of their future plans on the pitch.

Holy, meanwhile, only joined League One side Gillingham from Sparta Prague in January and has kept six clean sheets in 30 matches for them over the past 11 months. That sextuplet of shut outs have come in 24 outings in 2017/18 but has done little to help the Kent-based club from featuring higher than their current 17th-placed position in England's third tier.

Hodgson wants 26-year-old Holy - who stands at a whopping 6'9 feet tall - to offer competition to current first team options Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni in goal, although it is likely that the Czech Under-18 international would be third choice in the pecking order for the time being.

