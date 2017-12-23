Sergio Aguero 'Unhappy' With Pep Guardiola Treatment as Argentine Worries About Being Pushed Out

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Sergio Aguero is said to be unhappy with the way he is being treated by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Goal claim that the Argentinian forward is again feeling 'discontent' with life under the former Barcelona boss, who he feels is doing all he can to force him out of the club.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Goal report that persons close to the player insist that he is happy with City's position on the league standings, as well as his teammates and the treatment he receives from senior officials at the club. However, he feels undervalued by Pep, despite doing everything asked of him in terms of adjusting his playing style.

Having become the club's highest-ever scorer this season, Aguero believes that his achievements at City and his willingness to adapt aren't being taken into consideration by the manager.

Sources close to Guardiola, however, claim that the Spaniard is happy with the striker, and have put his frustration down to being rotated.

It is even being said that Guardiola will not try to sign Alexis Sanchez in January due to how pleased he is with Aguero's performances up front. Aguero was faced with such a situation last year and it took a sit-down with City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak in Los Angeles to convince him he was still important to the club.

Al-Mubarak assured the player that all of the issues with Guardiola would be resolved if he stayed.

In recent weeks, however, feelings of dissatisfaction have resurfaced. The player is reported as being confused over the boss' decision to leave him out of the recent Manchester derby, and he was also visibly angry when subbed off against Spurs last Saturday.

Aguero was also keen to be involved in City's Carabao Cup tie during midweek, but was one of several players given the night off.

It may take yet another intervention to keep things moving along smoothly at the Etihad, if Goal are to be believed. City simply cannot afford to have their good form rocked by an upset star.

