Swansea City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Ayew's Wonder Strike Earns Swans a Point in Britton's First Game

Jordan Ayew's long range effort earned Swansea a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at the Liberty Stadium.

Leon Britton - taking charge of his first game with Swansea - made two changes to the side who lost 3-1 to Everton. Out went Leroy Fer and Wilfred Bony, and in came Sam Clucas and Tammy Abraham. As for the visitors, Roy Hodgson made just the one change to the side who comprehensively beat Leicester City 3-0 last weekend. Out came Christian Benteke through suspension, and he was replaced by Luka Milivojevic.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Despite a dire start to the season, Palace came into the game unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches, and were looking to pick up their third consecutive win.

They certainly looked the more threatening of the two sides early on after an early corner was met by Scott Dann who headed towards the bottom corner, however Lukasz Fabianski was equal to the task and was able to get down and hold on.

Fabianski was then recalled into action when Andros Townsend's strike appeared to be heading for the top corner, however the Polish international was able to keep it out and keep the scored level.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Despite the early threat from Palace on the counter attack, Swansea thought they should've had a penalty when Luciano Narsingh appeared to be brought down in the area, however referee Craig Pawson waved the appeals away. Replays showed there was slight contact on the Dutchman, however Pawson didn't see it as enough to award the penalty.

Even though the home side recorded 69% possession in the first half an hour, they failed to trouble Julian Speroni and with Britton playing a high-line, they looked vulnerable on the break as chances from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Wilfred Zaha soon followed, however came to nothing.

After a late onslaught by the visitors, Swansea were able to hold out until half-time and went into the break level. The second half began a lot like the first half did, with Palace on the front foot, and their efforts soon payed off.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Neat footwork Loftus-Cheek drew contact in the box from Federico Fernandez to win Palace a penalty on the hour mark, Milivojevic stepped up and drilled the penalty right down the middle past Fabianski to give Palace a well deserved lead.





The feeling of hope and excitement amongst the home fans at the start of the day with local hero Britton taking charge of his first game soon turned to anxiety as the Swans found it hard to carve out any chances. The breakthrough from Palace forced the new manager to make a change with Jordan Ayew replacing Narsingh, and the substitute made an instant impact.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Ayew found himself in space from around 23-yards out, and launched an audacious effort at goal which beat Fabianski for power in his bottom corner, drawing the home side level with just 10 minutes to play. Ayew continued to make an impact after missing the target by a matter of inches just minutes later from outside the box, lifting the mood around the Liberty Stadium.





As the game headed into added time, both teams were trying to get forward, however neither team could find a winner as they took a share of the points. The draw means Palace remain unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games, however remain just two places above the relegation zone.





As for Swansea, they remain bottom of the league, however claw level on points with West Brom after their defeat and will take plenty of positives from the way they responded to going a goal behind.

Lineups:

Team news is in! 📋



Here’s how we will line up against @CPFC this afternoon... pic.twitter.com/l9hJMe8oWz — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 23, 2017



