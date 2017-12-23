West Ham to Launch January Move for Bournemouth's Harry Arter to Help Premier League Survival Bid

West Ham will target Bournemouth's Harry Arter during the January transfer window as they seek reinforcements to help their fight to stay in the Premier League.

The Hammers are currently 15th in the league table as they approach a busy festive period. The London side are set to play four Premier League games in 12 days, beginning with fellow relegation rivals Newcastle later on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports, manager David Moyes is looking to bring in new players during January to help his side's struggle to avoid being relegated. He is looking to bring in a central midfielder when the transfer window opens and Bournemouth's Harry Arter is a target for the Hammers.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arter only signed a new deal with Bournemouth back in July, where he extended his contract with them for four more years.





But the Cherries star has struggled to find a regular starting spot in the Premier League side. He has made 11 appearances in the league for his club so far this season, scoring one goal in those games.





The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international isn't the only midfielder they have an interest in. Other potential targets includes Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi and Sporting CP star William Carvalho. West Ham were close to signing Carvalho in the summer but failed to agree a fee for the Portuguese star.





Moyes will also be interested in strengthening his side in other areas during the next transfer window. He will be looking to sign a centre-back and a striker as well in January.