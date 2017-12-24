Arsenal Star Olivier Giroud Set for 6-Week Lay-Off After Tearing Hamstring

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after tearing his hamstring against West Ham.

Arsene Wenger initially declared that the Frenchman would probably be out of action for around a couple of weeks, but the injury is worse than first feared, as reported by L'Equipe, via the Sun.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The situation could have repercussions beyond just missing game time for the Gunners, as Giroud was reported to be targeting a move away from the Emirates Stadium in January in a bid to play regular first team football ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Both West Ham and Everton have been credited with interest in the player, but knowing that he is now injured could put them both off, potentially leaving Giroud stuck with the north London giants in direct competition with international teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Giroud is generally preferred to Lacazette for France, but that could change the more the latter is preferred at club level by Wenger - and with Giroud's injury, there is now a huge chance for Lacazette to stake his claim for a starting birth next summer.

Giroud joined Arsenal in the summer of 2012 for around £9.6m from Montpellier, and has made 249 appearances in total for the Gunners, scoring 105 goals, 73 of which have come in the Premier League.

