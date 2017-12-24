Chelsea Star Eden Hazard Happy for International Teammate to Win the Premier League

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed that if Chelsea fail to defend the Premier League title this season, then he would like friend and fellow countryman Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City to win it.

The chances of the Blues retaining their their title grows slimmer by the day as they find themselves 16 points behind league leaders Man City going into the Boxing Day fixtures. Hazard recognised that it would be very difficult for Chelsea to catch City, but said he would be happy for his friend Kevin De Bruyne.

Talking about De Bruyne, Hazard told Sky Sports (via the Metro), "He’s a friend, of course when we play against Manchester City I want to beat them but when the 90 minutes are finished he’s my friend."

De Bruyne has been a contender for Player of the Season this term. His six goals and eight assists in the league this campaign has helped Manchester City maintain an unbeaten run where they have dropped just two points all season.

Hazard added, "We are playing together for Belgium and we have the World Cup to play so I want to win the league but it’s going to be difficult."





"So if you [De Bruyne] win the league this year and bring the confidence to the World Cup, it will be good for the Belgians… so Kevin, you know what to do my friend!"

Cream of the Crop: Man City Break 35-Year-Old Record & Become 1st PL Team to Score 100 in a Calendar Year https://t.co/gxwsxd5zRa — Manchester City Pro (@ManCityPro) December 23, 2017

Hazard and De Bruyne will line up together for Belgium in the World Cup in Russia next year. Belgium will be one of the favourites to win the competition, and with De Bruyne in the form of his career for this formidable City side, Hazard believes Belgium's chances for glory will be improved.

"This Manchester City [team], from the beginning of the season, they are amazing," Hazard said. "This year is going to be difficult to win against them. But we accept this, we take the challenge and we will see what happens at the end of the season."