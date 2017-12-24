Gary Neville Names 6 Defensive Players Liverpool Must Sell if They Are to Secure Silverware

Former Manchester United defender and now TV pundit Gary Neville has claimed Liverpool boss Jurgen Kloop has six players within his squad he needs to offload if his side are to win any silverware in the foreseeable future.

The ex-right-back's comments came off the back of the Reds surrendering a comfortable two-goal cushion against Arsenal to eventually salvage a point through Roberto Firmino at the Emirates Stadium after finding themselves 3-2 behind less than six minutes after doubling their lead.

The defensive capitulation highlighted the north west side's issues at the back once again, and the 42-year-old believes Simon Mignolet, Loris Karius, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno and Andy Robertson all need to be moved on in order for the Merseysiders to find success.

"At Borussia Dortmund he had Neven Subotic and Mats Hummels with Lukasz Piszczek at right-back. He had a good back-four, a good base to build from", Neville told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Sport Review.

"You look here: Ragnar Klavan? Really? Dejan Lovren has disappointed me even though he was fantastic at Southampton. Joe Gomez is young so I think he’s got some development to do.

"Simon Mignolet we have talked about, Loris Karius we have talked about. And then you talk about the left-backs, you play James Milner there, you play Andrew Robertson there, you play Alberto Moreno there. Can you trust them in the biggest games?

"The reason why we are talking like this is because we are talking about Liverpool winning the Premier League and the Champions League. That’s the measure of the club historically.

"So if you look at that and you say, ‘Do I want Moreno at left-back? Do I want Robertson at left-back? Do I want Klavan as my centre-back playing at Real Madrid away or Barcelona away?’

"You can’t. You can’t have those players in those games. It’s impossible. So they’ve just got to go."