Guardiola Says He Understands Aguero's Frustration After Striker's 2-Goal Display in Cherries Win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he's happy to be able to count on Sergio Aguero after the Argentinian's heroics against Bournemouth on Saturday, and insists he understands the striker's frustrations.

Aguero recorded a brace in the 4-0 demolition of Eddie Howe's side at the Etihad, with Raheem Sterling and Danilo adding the rest of the goals.

The forward is described as being unhappy by certain sources at the moment, as he believes that Guardiola is keen to push him out. But speaking to the media after Saturday's triumph, the manager denied having something against his player and added that he was indeed empathetic.

"I was a football player and I understand that when they are a substitute, they are sad and upset but our job is to try to search for something to make us win," the Spaniard said (H/T ESPNFC).

100 - Sergio Aguero's goal was the 100th that he has scored at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City in all competitions. Century. pic.twitter.com/N00PG5WZBS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

"I try to have the best relationship as possible with my players because we are together and I understand completely when they are upset but sometimes I think Gabriel [Jesus] deserve to play too. I understand it.

"I understand the feelings but I respect Sergio a lot. What he has done, what he does and what he will do in the future. He's a legend. He will decide everything about his life, his future and I'm so happy to have him here."

Guardiola also expressed happiness at the way his men were able to overcome a stubborn and defensive side in Bournemouth, also taking time out to wish everyone a 'Merry Christmas'.

"It was similar to the Southampton and Huddersfield games, and also West Ham in that Bournemouth defended with 5-4-1 with their striker Callum Wilson with Fernandinho," he added.

"We had hardly any space -- there was no space between the lines. We made a good first goal and the second helped us a lot. We changed the system to 4-4-2 and found tempo and space. We scored four beautiful goals. I am so happy. Merry Christmas to everybody! Now, we are thinking about Newcastle."