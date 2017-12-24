Jack Wilshere Vows to Do All He Can to Help Arsenal Back into the Top-Four

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere has sent a message to the club's fans vowing to do all he can to help the Gunners climb back into the Champions League positions of the top four. Wilshere's message came after Friday night's six-goal thriller against Liverpool, in which the midfielder started his second successive Premier League game of the season.

The Gunners came from two goals down to lead 3-2, before succumbing to a Liverpool equalizer. The game finished 3-3, though more importantly for the English international, Wilshere completed another 90-minute game.

The 25-year old has previously been much-maligned due to his constant battle with his fitness, but as of late has shown that his injuries seem under control. After Friday's game, Wilshere told Sky Sports (via The Sport Review): 'I’ve played three games on the spin now. I feel good.

'I’ve played a lot of Europa League games. I am ready to take part.

'It’s been a while since I’ve been involved at Arsenal during the Christmas period. I am excited. I want to give my all and help the team to get back in the top four.'

Having featured heavily in the Europa League competition, Wilshere has worked his way back into the main squad, clocking valuable Premier Leauge minutes that was only seen during his loan spell last season with Bournemouth.

With Aaron Ramsey sidelined with a hamstring injury, Wilshere will continue to stake his claim as a vital member of the squad, as well as continuing to strengthen his case for selection of the England squad at next summer's World Cup.

The congested festive period will continue to test the resolve of Wilshere's fitness, as Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park on Thursday to take on Crystal Palace.