Juan Mata Admits Draw Against Leicester Felt Like a Defeat But Claims United Will Keep Going

The week leading up to Christmas has left a major dent in United's season, with defeat to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup and a disappointing draw against 10-man Leicester.

Juan Mata has insisted that United will keep going, with an upcoming matchup against Burnley, although he has admitted his frustration over the disappointing result against the Foxes.

Romelu Lukaku Reportedly Involved in Bust-Up With Jose Mourinho Over Striker's Positioning @tomprocterr https://t.co/0UOaZGeqLl — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) December 24, 2017

Saturday was the second game in a row where a late goal, in stoppage time, has seen Mourinho's side pick up a disappointing result.

A stoppage-time winner for Bristol City last Wednesday knocked United out of the EFL Cup, while a late equaliser from Leicester has greatly hindered United's chances of gaining ground at the top of the table, with City currently sit 13 points clear.

When speaking on the result after the game, Mata claimed: “You have to keep going, especially in Christmas time, we play every two or three days,

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Of course now we feel frustrated and angry but we need to be calm, rest and think about the next game and hope to finish the game with a much better feeling.

“We didn’t kill it and we should have killed it. It’s easy to say now. If instead of drawing, we had won, we would be saying it was a fantastic game, that we did the most difficult thing, which is come back and score two after they went ahead but that’s football.

“In the last seconds they put the ball in the box and they scored, but we have a feeling that we should’ve killed the game before.

“It feels like a defeat. We get a point but it feels like a loss because we were so close to winning and we had chances to kill the game and they were with one less player.”

The United boss also chimed in with a brutally honest post-game interview, claiming:“It is as bad as a defeat, sometimes you take a point and you say ‘okay’ and you accept it as it was hard to get a positive result.

“That is not the case. It is a game to win easily. There was a lack of maturity.

“I cannot stop the game and give a team talk. For the last two minutes, the players had to immediately adapt, to read the game, which they didn’t so we had childish decisions in front of goal and bad decisions as it was not just about the goals we missed, or dribbling or hitting the post.”

Mourinho's men will have to put the Leicester result behind them and prepare for a tough clash against a Burnley side who have been a surprise package thus far in the league.

If United want to catch up to a City side who seem to be running away with the title than a strong performance in the encounter at Old Trafford would be a good place to start.