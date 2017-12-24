Juan Mata Admits Draw Against Leicester Felt Like a Defeat But Claims United Will Keep Going

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

The week leading up to Christmas has left a major dent in United's season, with defeat to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup and a disappointing draw against 10-man Leicester.

Juan Mata has insisted that United will keep going, with an upcoming matchup against Burnley, although he has admitted his frustration over the disappointing result against the Foxes.

Saturday was the second game in a row where a late goal, in stoppage time, has seen Mourinho's side pick up a disappointing result.

A stoppage-time winner for Bristol City last Wednesday knocked United out of the EFL Cup, while a late equaliser from Leicester has greatly hindered United's chances of gaining ground at the top of the table, with City currently sit 13 points clear.

When speaking on the result after the game, Mata claimed: “You have to keep going, especially in Christmas time, we play every two or three days,

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Of course now we feel frustrated and angry but we need to be calm, rest and think about the next game and hope to finish the game with a much better feeling.

“We didn’t kill it and we should have killed it. It’s easy to say now. If instead of drawing, we had won, we would be saying it was a fantastic game, that we did the most difficult thing, which is come back and score two after they went ahead but that’s football.

“In the last seconds they put the ball in the box and they scored, but we have a feeling that we should’ve killed the game before.

“It feels like a defeat. We get a point but it feels like a loss because we were so close to winning and we had chances to kill the game and they were with one less player.”

The United boss also chimed in with a brutally honest post-game interview, claiming:“It is as bad as a defeat, sometimes you take a point and you say ‘okay’ and you accept it as it was hard to get a positive result.

“That is not the case. It is a game to win easily. There was a lack of maturity.

“I cannot stop the game and give a team talk. For the last two minutes, the players had to immediately adapt, to read the game, which they didn’t so we had childish decisions in front of goal and bad decisions as it was not just about the goals we missed, or dribbling or hitting the post.”

Mourinho's men will have to put the Leicester result behind them and prepare for a tough clash against a Burnley side who have been a surprise package thus far in the league.

If United want to catch up to a City side who seem to be running away with the title than a strong performance in the encounter at Old Trafford would be a good place to start.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters