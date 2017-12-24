Jurgen Klopp Gives up on League Title But Targets Top Four Finish as 'Fantastic' Target

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has fined-tuned the club's targets for the season after his side fell deeper behind leaders Manchester City. Klopp has admitted defeat over the pursuit of the Premier League title but has narrowed a top-four finish as an important target for the Merseyside club.

Klopp's acceptance came after his side squandered a two-goal lead to Arsenal on Friday night. The game finished 3-3, meaning that Liverpool had dropped another two points further away from City. Klopp's side now sit a massive 20 points adrift from the leaders, and after the Arsenal game, he conceded Liverpool's participation in the title race.

He told reporters (via Goal): 'This year, I don’t think that anyone apart from Manchester City and maybe Manchester United are thinking too much about how they can win the league.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

'We have to qualify for the Champions League. We have to finish as high as possible. It looks like we could be second, third or fourth this year, that’s a fantastic situation. Not the dream but a fantastic situation. That’s what we are working on and for this, we have to improve in all departments.'

Liverpool's attacking unit has been pleasing to watch this season, with summer signing Mohamed Salah leading the plaudits. The Egyptian currently shares the throne with Tottenham's Harry Kane for the Premier League top goalscorer with 15 goals and is also amongst the discussion for the player of the season award.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, it is the other side of the pitch which has insidiously pulled Liverpool out of the title race. Klopp's defence has come under much scrutiny this season, no more evident than in their 3-3 draw against Arsenal.

Liverpool's defence allowed a three-goal salvo in the space of five minutes, which is just one of the many examples that showcase their defensive deficiencies.

Klopp's side sit precariously in fourth place in the table, with Arsenal and Tottenham only one point behind. The German knows that his attacking unit is capable of challenging for the title, though his defensive unit will have them battling for their place in next season's Champions League.