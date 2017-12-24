Leicester Manager Claude Puel Believes His Side 'Deserved' Draw Against Man Utd

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Claude Puel believes his Leicester City side deserved the point they earned against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday thanks to Harry Maguire's last gasp equaliser.

The Foxes went in-front after a fantastic team goal finished off by Jamie Vardy but went behind on the hour mark after a sumptuous Juan Mata brace.

Things were only made worse when substitute Daniel Amartey got himself sent off in the 73rd minute but against all odds, Maguire snatched a point from a deep cross to the back post with the last kick of the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Puel said: "It's a good feeling, it's a good game against a good team. The sending off was a little harsh but we saw fantastic spirit from the players. 


"They deserved it. With a positive attitude we stayed in the game and continued to believe in ourselves. It's fantastic.


"It was difficult but with our positive attitude we stayed in the game and believed in ourselves. It's a good result for all of us because the belief keeps going. It's fantastic for the future. 

"Now we know if that situation happens again we can score with 10 men against 11, so that's a good feeling for the future."


Leicester currently sit in 8th in the Premier League and travel to struggling Watford on Boxing Day as they look to continue their resurgence under their new manager after bouncing back from the 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

