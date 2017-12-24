Liverpool Given Chance to Solve Goalkeeping Crisis in PSG Shot-Stopper Kevin Trapp

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Liverpool have been offered an opportunity to solve their goalkeeping crisis; they’ve been given the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper, Kevin Trapp.

Trapp was a regular starter for the Parisians following his 2015 move to the Parc des Princes - making 60 league appearances along the way - but has found first-team opportunities few and far between this season, with Unai Emery opting for Alphonse Areola as his first-choice goalkeeper for much of this campaign.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Trapp has grown impatient at his lack of game-time in Paris and has recently been vocal at the prospect of a move to Anfield, deeming the Reds to be an “amazing” club.

Reported by The Metro, Trapp’s agent Jorg Neubauer said of Trapp’s potential departure from PSG: “If there is a chance in the winter, Kevin wants to leave Paris.”

Both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have come under intense scrutiny during their times on Merseyside, the latter in particular, who came under fire for his recent performance in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with top-four rivals, Arsenal.

It is now thought that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would welcome the prospect of bringing 27-year-old Trapp to Anfield.

Trapp has hinted that he would like the chance to play for Liverpool, with Klopp being a particular pulling factor for the German.

“It’s an amazing club with a great tradition,” Trapp said, quoted in The Metro. “And of course, I’m a fan of the Premier League. The Reds are not without interest, they have already won many titles and Jurgen Klopp is of course a very good coach.

“I have not thought of possible clubs yet. However, many things can happen in football. Even if I’m not the most patient person, I have to stay cool.”

