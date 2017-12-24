Manchester United Willing to Let Young Starlet Ryan Sessegnon Stay at Fulham for the Season

Manchester United are hoping to adopt the same strategy that successfully landed them Wilfried Zaha, this time with rising left-back Ryan Sessegnon. United aim to let Fulham keep hold of Sessegnon for the remainder of the Championship season in the hopes that this will persuade the London club into doing business with them rather than Tottenham.

Spurs had a £25m bid for Sessegnon rejected earlier this year, though according to the Daily Mail, United have made the same bid, though under the stipulation that he stays with Fulham until the end of the season.

However, Fulham boss Slavisa Jovanovic will be reluctant to let his young star leave, as he has aims of firing Fulham back into the Premier League. Quoted in the Evening Standard (via IBT Times), Jovanovic said: 'Yes [I am confident], if we want to be competitive we must keep our important players.

'All the questions are what the value of this player is, but myself, as a coach, I prefer to stay with the more important players for the competition that is ahead of us, but on the other side I can understand the business side too.

'In this moment, I am not thinking of being without him for the season, but it is not under my control.'

Sessegnon has been touted by United as the answer to their left-back woes. Luke Shaw - United's current left-back - was suppose to be their full-back for the foreseeable future, however, his constant battle with his own fitness has left his role at the club dubious.

The approach that United are willing to take with Sessegnon is one that has born fruit in the past. Before Zaha's January move to Old Trafford in 2013, United afforded him the time to complete his season at Crystal Palace.

For now, the 17-year-old remains contracted to Craven Cottage, after signing a three-year d a few months ago.