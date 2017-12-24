Mauricio Pochettino Hails 'Amazing' Harry Kane After Hat-Trick Hero Downs Burnley

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for Harry Kane after the England striker inspired Spurs to a 3-0 win at Turf Moor.

The 24-year old drew level with Alan Shearer's goalscoring record of 36 league goals in a calendar year, and Pochettino was full of admiration for his influential forward.



LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC Sport, Pochettino said; "He is amazing, a fantastic player, he needs one more to be above Alan, we will see the next game.

"But it is fantastic for him, he could have scored more than three today because the chances were there."

The Spurs manager was full of praise for the rest of his side also, citing the importance of the players performance.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It was so important to us to perform how we did, to recover our feeling and level. It was massive for us.

"The team today fought, it was a massive battle, Burnley are doing a fantastic season, for me it is an amazing performance."