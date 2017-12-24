PHOTO: Sky Left With Egg on Their Face After Graphic Gaffe Places Jesse Lingard in Two Positions

Manchester United fans know that Jesse Lingard is the type of player to really put a shift in for the team, and often it's as though he plays two different positions at once.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It would appear Sky Sports took that a little too literally though, when they featured his face in two positions as they showed the line up graphics for the Leicester-United match on Saturday evening.

Of course it was just a gaffe, and Lingard was only meant to appear in the central attacking midfield position, with Juan Mata wide right as indicated by his shirt number eight.

Now i get why Mata's having such a good game



The Lingard effect #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/Yul2EsHIb4 — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) December 23, 2017

The pair actually combined for United's equaliser, and luckily there were no other graphic errors from Sky - just United stars Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Lingard himself for squandering some excellent chances to put the game beyond doubt.

The match finished 2-2 and leaves United 13 points behind Manchester City, who surely won't throw the league title away from such a strong position.

