PSG Want Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino in Summer With Unai Emery Facing Exit

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up by French giants Paris Saint-Germain to take charge at the helm at the end of this season, according to The Mirror.

The Ligue 1 leaders currently find themselves nine points clear of Monaco heading into their mini winter break, as well as facing the prospect of dethroning Real Madrid as Champions League holders come the new year in the competition's last-16 after breezing through their group.

However, despite what looks like so far a successful term at the midway point, the Parc des Princes chiefs are looking to make a change, with the report claiming current boss Unai Emery is facing the exit door come the summer.

Is it thought that the PSG hierarchy are keen to replace the 46-year-old Spaniard with a household name, and have labelled Tottenham's Pochettino as their priority target.

The French outfit have been left impressed with how the Argentine has turned Spurs from an upper mid-table outfit with the occasional success to a side who are constantly challenging for silverware on both a domestic and European front, with the North Londoners topping their Champions League group a point of particular note.

7 - Harry Kane has now scored seven hat-tricks for Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 - five in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup and one in the Champions League. Hotshot. pic.twitter.com/a6DD3FnxgG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2017

The 45-year-old also possesses history with Les Parisiens, playing for the club for two years from 2001-2003 before moving on to Bordeaux and then Espanyol in Spain, where he drew a close on his career before taking up a managerial role.

It was though that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was the frontrunner for the much-wanted position, but the Portuguese boss' name is not mentioned, however it is believed PSG are also keen on former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.