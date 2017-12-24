PSG Want Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino in Summer With Unai Emery Facing Exit

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up by French giants Paris Saint-Germain to take charge at the helm at the end of this season, according to The Mirror

The Ligue 1 leaders currently find themselves nine points clear of Monaco heading into their mini winter break, as well as facing the prospect of dethroning Real Madrid as Champions League holders come the new year in the competition's last-16 after breezing through their group. 

However, despite what looks like so far a successful term at the midway point, the Parc des Princes chiefs are looking to make a change, with the report claiming current boss Unai Emery is facing the exit door come the summer. 

Is it thought that the PSG hierarchy are keen to replace the 46-year-old Spaniard with a household name, and have labelled Tottenham's Pochettino as their priority target. 

The French outfit have been left impressed with how the Argentine has turned Spurs from an upper mid-table outfit with the occasional success to a side who are constantly challenging for silverware on both a domestic and European front, with the North Londoners topping their Champions League group a point of particular note. 

The 45-year-old also possesses history with Les Parisiens, playing for the club for two years from 2001-2003 before moving on to Bordeaux and then Espanyol in Spain, where he drew a close on his career before taking up a managerial role.  

It was though that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was the frontrunner for the much-wanted position, but the Portuguese boss' name is not mentioned, however it is believed PSG are also keen on former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.   

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters