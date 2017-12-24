Pundit Danny Murphy Advises Jurgen Klopp to Strengthen Goalkeeping Position in January

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy has urged Jurgen Klopp to go out and sign a new goalkeeper in January.

The Reds currently have Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in their ranks, but neither have evertruly convinced despite the odd promising performance.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Belgian Mignolet received criticism for his performance against Arsenal, in particular for the Granit Xhaka goal which he palmed into his own net after trying to beat it away.

Before shipping three at Arsenal, Liverpool had only actually conceded four goals in nine games, but have the joint-worst defensive record out of the top six after some very iffy displays earlier in the season.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Murphy reckons the Reds should finally look elsewhere for a new stopper if they're to have any chance of challenging for silverware. He said on Match of the Day as quoted by the Star: "We know that Liverpool need a new goalkeeper. As for Mignolet, we have said enough over the recent months. Week in week out, although we see brilliant Liverpool, we see Liverpool who do not defend."