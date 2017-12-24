Report Claims Atletico Madrid Could Replace Antoine Griezmann With Dortmund Superstar

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Atletico Madrid could be set to replace Antoine Griezmann with Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

The Frenchman has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano over the past couple of months, with Barcelona and Manchester United supposedly at the front of the queue.

Griezmann knows that the club will be registering Diego Costa in January after re-signing him from Chelsea, which would put an end to his 'main man' status at the club.

Spanish outfit Atleti, as reported by the Sun, are lining up a swoop for Aubameyang to replace Griezmann in case he does leave, with the Gabon striker having not signed a new deal with the Bundesliga side, despite reports to the contrary.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form once again this season, having scored 21 goals in 23 games in all competitions so far, and the player himself has teased the possibility of a move in January.

He said: "I have not renewed a contract. In the winter market a lot can happen, also for me. 

Everyone knows that Atletico is looking for players who can replace Griezmann. If, finally, he leaves in the coming weeks, anything can happen."

