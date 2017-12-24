Revitalised Bayern Star James Rodriguez Insists Bavarians Are on the Same Level as Real Madrid

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez has dismissed the notion he has taken a backwards step by joining the Bavarians, insisting they're very much on the same level as Real Madrid.

Loan star Rodriguez's parent club Madrid are seen as the pinnacle football club at the moment due to their dominance in Europe over the past few seasons, although that could be about to change as a result of their struggles so far this campaign.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-FRANKFURT-BAYERN-MUNICH

Los Blancos are 14 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona and just lost El Clasico 3-0 at the Bernabeu, and in the Champions League they failed to win their group ahead of Tottenham.

In the eyes of Rodriguez, the dominant force in German football are on equal footing with Real. Speaking to Sport 1 he said: "Bayern is easily on the same level as Real Madrid as they're always hungry for titles and I'm also really happy here. I could imagine playing for many more years here."

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Rodriguez has enjoyed a renaissance of late at the Allianz after struggling to adapt under Carlo Ancelotti at first - he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet under Jupp Heynckes and is flourishing after overcoming his tough transitional period.

 

He added: "I am very satisfied with my first half year. It's a bit cold, but I've settled in well, it's a new life for me and Munich is a fantastic city."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters