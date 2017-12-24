Revitalised Bayern Star James Rodriguez Insists Bavarians Are on the Same Level as Real Madrid

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez has dismissed the notion he has taken a backwards step by joining the Bavarians, insisting they're very much on the same level as Real Madrid.

Loan star Rodriguez's parent club Madrid are seen as the pinnacle football club at the moment due to their dominance in Europe over the past few seasons, although that could be about to change as a result of their struggles so far this campaign.

Los Blancos are 14 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona and just lost El Clasico 3-0 at the Bernabeu, and in the Champions League they failed to win their group ahead of Tottenham.

In the eyes of Rodriguez, the dominant force in German football are on equal footing with Real. Speaking to Sport 1 he said: "Bayern is easily on the same level as Real Madrid as they're always hungry for titles and I'm also really happy here. I could imagine playing for many more years here."

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Rodriguez has enjoyed a renaissance of late at the Allianz after struggling to adapt under Carlo Ancelotti at first - he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet under Jupp Heynckes and is flourishing after overcoming his tough transitional period.

He added: "I am very satisfied with my first half year. It's a bit cold, but I've settled in well, it's a new life for me and Munich is a fantastic city."