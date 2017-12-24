Romelu Lukaku Reportedly Involved in Bust-Up With Jose Mourinho Over Striker's Positioning

Romelu Lukaku had a bust-up with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho earlier this month - over his positioning in the final third.

The Belgian international recently embarked on a dry spell at Old Trafford, scoring one goal in 12 appearances and appearing to display low levels of confidence.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

The 24-year-old scored against Bournemouth and West Brom last week but failed to celebrate either goal, leading to suggestions that Mourinho had had words with the striker.

As reported by the Sun, the pair recently clashed over Lukaku's positioning for United, with Mourinho growing tired of telling the ex-Chelsea man where to be. Apparently Lukaku stood his ground over the Portuguese's gripes, and has since began to play better.

Mourinho is understood to want Lukaku to play on the shoulder of the last defender and to score goals by getting into good positions in the box, rather than him dropping deep in search of the ball.



Romelu Lukaku in Growing Feud With Zlatan Ibrahimovic Over Reported Lack of Respect https://t.co/FmWtGhQ9rp — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) December 23, 2017

The £75m summer signing from Everton flew out of the traps at his new club this season, hitting 11 goals in his first ten games.

His personal dip affected United as a whole in the Premier League though, and the Red Devils have slipped to 13 points behind leaders Manchester City - the biggest gap at Christmas since Liverpool in 1982,

