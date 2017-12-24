Saints Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Says Improvements Need to Be Made After Huddersfield Draw

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Southampton were looking for a much needed win after failing to get a solid three points in their last five games. 

Saturday afternoon's fixture against Huddersfield at St Mary's saw the home side only get one point from the Terriers. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

After an early opener in the first half by Charlie Austin, Huddersfield managed to equalise in the second from a Laurent Depoitre header. 

Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino expressed his disappointment to the club's official website, but also acknowledged the solid chances his side had for a second goal. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"We were really close to scoring the second goal, but then we conceded and we have to try to improve this type of goal," he said. 

"Obviously we are disappointed, because I think we had to win this game and now we are in the middle of the season, but still we have got a lot of possibility to bounce back from this situation and to change our results and convert this start into more points and more goals."

Pellegrino admitted that his team had failed to convert some solid chances on goal, hoping that his side had sealed a second earlier in the match. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He hopes that the Saints will improve in the fixtures to come and recover from its bad bout of form.

Southampton's goal scorer Austin sustained an injury during the match and Pellegrino believes the Englishman will be out for the next two to three weeks. 

More Soccer

