Southampton Striker Charlie Austin Charged With Violent Conduct After Goalkeeper Clash

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged by the Football Association for violent conduct due to his clash with Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on Saturday. 

The incident occurred just after the half-hour mark, shortly following the 28-year-old's opener which had put his side ahead at St Mary's - in what went on to end all square on the south coast. 


The Saints frontman was denied possession by the advancing custodian, who had rushed out of his net to smother the ball inside his area, only for the Englishman to seemingly kick the Danish shot-stopper in the head while he was on the ground. 

The incident appeared to be noted by referee Lee Probert, however, much to the confusion of many, no further action was deemed necessary by the official, despite the collision drawing blood from Lossl's nose. 


It was fully expected that the incident would be looked at by the FA, who have now, according to Sky Sports, charged the in-from goalscorer with violent conduct. 


The official appeal date is yet to be clarified.

