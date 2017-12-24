Southampton Striker Charlie Austin Charged With Violent Conduct After Goalkeeper Clash

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged by the Football Association for violent conduct due to his clash with Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on Saturday.

Breaking: @SouthamptonFC striker Charlie Austin charged with violent conduct by the FA over incident in 1-1 draw with Huddersfield. #SSN pic.twitter.com/TVFDzmIduw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 24, 2017

The incident occurred just after the half-hour mark, shortly following the 28-year-old's opener which had put his side ahead at St Mary's - in what went on to end all square on the south coast.





The Saints frontman was denied possession by the advancing custodian, who had rushed out of his net to smother the ball inside his area, only for the Englishman to seemingly kick the Danish shot-stopper in the head while he was on the ground.

Charlie Austin has just stuck his studs straight into Lossl's face deliberately. Absolutely disgusting, Austin claiming his didn't touch him, as Lossl's face is pouring with blood. Has to be banned for that, that's awful. #htafc — Hotline Billing (@HotlineBilling) December 23, 2017

The incident appeared to be noted by referee Lee Probert, however, much to the confusion of many, no further action was deemed necessary by the official, despite the collision drawing blood from Lossl's nose.





It was fully expected that the incident would be looked at by the FA, who have now, according to Sky Sports, charged the in-from goalscorer with violent conduct.





The official appeal date is yet to be clarified.