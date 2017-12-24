Tottenham Lead the Pack to Sign One of Europe's Hottest Young Prodigies

December 24, 2017

Following a string of successful performances both on the domestic and continental stage, Dimitri Oberlin is now one of Europe's most sought-after forwards - with Tottenham Hotspur leading the race. 

Arsenal, Napoli, Juventus and Roma are just a few teams who have been linked with the Basel forward. Oberlin, 20, is currently on loan at Basel from parent club Red Bull Salzburg, where he has featured in the Champions League against Manchester United where he provided a convincing display.

The Cameroonian has featured 23 times for Basel this season and has provided a steady return for the Swiss club, scoring eight goals and producing three assists within this time. 

Furthermore, although they are impressed with his performances, Basel have confirmed that they are not looking to sign the forward on a permanent basis.

In addition to this, the Cameroonian has admitted that he has a preference to play in the Premier League. 

Interestingly, Oberlin had the opportunity to sign for Manchester United's youth team a few years ago, however, he turned down this chance has he believed that it would not be beneficial for his career. 

