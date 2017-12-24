Vincent Kompany Sums Up What We're All Thinking With Tweet During Arsenal-Liverpool Game

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany provided a pretty accurate summary for the Arsenal-Liverpool game on Twitter.

The Belgian was watching the Friday night clash along with millions of others, and seemed particularly struck by the entertainment factor that was on display.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The game finished 3-3 and was notable for its amount of sloppy mistakes, but for the neutral it was an extremely watchable game that had a number of talking points.

Many flocked to Twitter to comment on the exciting game, including Kompany, who said simply: "Football is beautiful #AFCvLFC #Neutral'.

It was a pretty accurate assessment in fairness - during the game there were numerous 'beautiful' moments such as Mesut Ozil's superb dinked finish after a lovely Alexandre Lacazette assist, and Roberto Firmino's near-wonder goal that cracked off the goal stanchion.

As entertaining as the game was for the neutral, the result did little for either team - the Reds and the Gunners sit fourth and sixth respectively in the Premier League, way off the pace of Kompany's Manchester City who sit top on an incredible 55 points from a possible 57.

