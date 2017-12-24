West Ham Boss David Moyes Rues 'Mistake After Mistake' Following 3-2 Loss to Newcastle

December 24, 2017

West Ham United manager David Moyes has bemoaned his side's repeated mistakes, after they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Newcastle United. Marko Arnautović gave the hosts the lead after just five minutes, but the Magpies equalised soon after via a Henri Saivet free-kick. 

Second half goals from Mo Diamé and Christian Atsu put the visitors 3-1 up, before André Ayew missed a penalty and then bundled home from close-range to make it 3-2. Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Sky Sports, Moyes was asked to sum up his side's performance, and said:

"[The performance was] Not a good one that's for sure. It was a game full of errors, I just keep looking at the goals we've conceded and the mistakes we've made.

"It was near enough right from the start. We got the goal - I think from a Newcastle mistake - but after we made two or three terrible mistakes which led to them scoring from a free-kick. All in all, it just seemed like that on the touchline. Mistake after mistake. We then missed a penalty at 2-1 which makes it even more difficult."


Turning his attention to the key moments that lost his side the game, Moyes said:


"It was going to be a test with expectations changing towards us winning, but it showed today that we could not do that. It was the manner of losing the goals. The third was a catastrophe, the way it came about. We don't score the penalty, and those things can make a big difference."

West Ham's loss sees them drop to 17th in the table, just one point clear of the relegation zone. While David Moyes has seen a rapid improvement in the club's results, the loss to fellow relegation candidates Newcastle United will be a big knock to the confidence of Moyes' men. The Hammers play again on Boxing Day, when they travel away to 18th place Bournemouth.

