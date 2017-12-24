West Ham Boss David Moyes Rues 'Mistake After Mistake' Following 3-2 Loss to Newcastle

West Ham United manager David Moyes has bemoaned his side's repeated mistakes, after they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Newcastle United. Marko Arnautović gave the hosts the lead after just five minutes, but the Magpies equalised soon after via a Henri Saivet free-kick.

Second half goals from Mo Diamé and Christian Atsu put the visitors 3-1 up, before André Ayew missed a penalty and then bundled home from close-range to make it 3-2. Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Sky Sports, Moyes was asked to sum up his side's performance, and said:

"[The performance was] Not a good one that's for sure. It was a game full of errors, I just keep looking at the goals we've conceded and the mistakes we've made.

We had our chances, but Newcastle take the points.

"It was near enough right from the start. We got the goal - I think from a Newcastle mistake - but after we made two or three terrible mistakes which led to them scoring from a free-kick. All in all, it just seemed like that on the touchline. Mistake after mistake. We then missed a penalty at 2-1 which makes it even more difficult."





Turning his attention to the key moments that lost his side the game, Moyes said:





"It was going to be a test with expectations changing towards us winning, but it showed today that we could not do that. It was the manner of losing the goals. The third was a catastrophe, the way it came about. We don't score the penalty, and those things can make a big difference."

West Ham's loss sees them drop to 17th in the table, just one point clear of the relegation zone. While David Moyes has seen a rapid improvement in the club's results, the loss to fellow relegation candidates Newcastle United will be a big knock to the confidence of Moyes' men. The Hammers play again on Boxing Day, when they travel away to 18th place Bournemouth.