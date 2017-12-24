West Ham Manager David Moyes Admits He Held Talks With Newcastle Before Rafa Benitez's Appointment

West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed he was involved in discussions with Newcastle United following the sacking of Steve McClaren in March 2016, before Rafa Benitez ultimately assumed the position.

Moyes was speaking ahead of his current side's eventual defeat to the Magpies at the London Stadium on Saturday, when he admitted he had engaged in talks with Newcastle prior to Benitez's appointment.

According to Sky Sports, when asked about the possible negotiations, the 54 year old declared:



"They did (contact me). I had contact with Newcastle. For different reasons, it didn't quite come off but that's right.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Just for different reasons [it didn't happen]. One of my representatives met Newcastle at the time, but for different reasons we didn't do it."

The 57 year old Spaniard eventually succeeded McClaren at St James' Park, and while his immediate impact wasn't enough to save the club from relegation, he helped restore their Premier League status in the following year.



Moyes also confirmed his intention to postpone any possible contract extension negotiations with West Ham until the end of the season. The Scotsman replaced Slaven Bilic in November, signing an initial six month contract with the East London side.

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin Linked With Surprise West Ham Move in January Window https://t.co/hyYrTCnvUQ — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) December 23, 2017

After a stuttering start to life with the Hammers, with only one point compiled from his first four games, the Scottish tactician instigated a subsequent revival, with seven points from their next three games.

While the 3-2 defeat to fellow strugglers Newcastle on Saturday was indeed a setback for the Irons, they will be looking to bounce back with victory in their all important clash with Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Comparitively, Benitez's Newcastle were without a win in their previous nine league games prior to their triumph at the London Stadium, and will look to consolidate their sudden form with an unlikely victory over all-conquering Manchester City on Wednesday night.

