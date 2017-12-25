Bayern Munich Chairman Rummenigge Praises Boss Jupp Heynckes for Club's Return to Form

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has praised returning manager Jupp Heynckes after the team's upturn in form, according to Sport Bild.

The Bavarians made an inconsistent start under Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian was harshly sacked after a 3-0 defeat in the Champions League at PSG. Heynckes returned after four years and has led the side to 15 wins in 16 games as Bayern stormed back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on 2017: "We've rarely been able to celebrate Christmas in as relaxed a mood as this year. We can be very satisfied with 2017. Last summer we won a fifth Bundesliga title in a row – that's an historic achievement." — Get German Football (@GGFN_) December 24, 2017

Rummenigge spoke of Heynckes, saying: "Our Jupp made a wonderful comeback. We won 15 of 16 games with him." He continued, adding: "Rarely could we celebrate Christmas in such a relaxed atmosphere as in these days."

He also spoke about the club's successful calendar year, saying: "We've rarely been able to celebrate Christmas in as relaxed a mood as this year. We can be very satisfied with 2017. Last summer we won a fifth Bundesliga title in a row – that's an historic achievement."

Bayern go into the new year 11 points clear of nearest rivals Schalke, with the only defeat of Heynckes' latest run as manager coming in a 2-1 loss at Borussia Monchengladbach.