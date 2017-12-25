Brighton Have £18m Bid Accepted for Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele

Brighton & Hove Albion are wasting no time with their January shopping, with reports coming in that the club have had their bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele accepted.

As reported by Sky Sport journalist Kaveh Solhekol, the Scottish Premiership side have finally given up on their hopes of keeping the former Fulham man and have settled on a price of £18m for their prised possession.

Breaking... Celtic accept bid from Brighton for striker Moussa Dembélé. Two clubs have reached agreement on transfer fee of £18 million — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 25, 2017

Dembele has been a man in-demand ever since moving north of the border, with his goalscoring record for the Bhoys impressive to say the least. The 21-year-old has 40 goals in just 67 appearances in all competitions, a stat that saw the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea come calling.

Yet, it is Premier League newboys Brighton who look to have stolen the march on their domestic rivals, according to the latest reports, and if the move goes through it will smash their previous transfer record.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Seagulls' £13.5m signing of Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo beat the previous record held by Davy Propper just a few weeks earlier, but both transfers will pale insignificant to the potential arrival of Dembele.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton knows that his side will need to score goals if they are to stay in the top flight and Dembele will certainly prove more of a goal threat than current frontmen Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed.