It's that time of year again, isn't it? Work stops, the weather is awful (in the best way possible), the food is warm, TV is incredible, you hug some people, kiss some others and generally sit around giving and opening presents. There's even a full day of games on Boxing Day!

What's not to like?

While it's a day us normies wait for all year, footballers, at the heart of it, are really just people like you and I, so here's a few of them sharing some Christmas cheer with the rest of us!

That moment when @Ibra_official walks in with presents for you all... 😲🎅 #MUFCxmas pic.twitter.com/A7e8m57ojN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 24, 2017

We'd like to wish all of you celebrating today a very merry Christmas! 🎅🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/gLntIqpiQc — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas from all of us at #SaintsFC to our fans celebrating around the world today! 😇 pic.twitter.com/FZ9KINRrrR — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 25, 2017

Wishing you a very happy Christmas, from all at Chelsea FC!🎄 pic.twitter.com/3V3rBB0NKV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄🎅🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/rWVOdgIOtV — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 25, 2017

Wishing all Rossoneri throughout the world a very Merry Christmas! Enjoy the First Team players' best wishes 🎄🔴⚫

Buon Natale a tutti i rossoneri del mondo! I nostri ragazzi hanno voluto farvi gli auguri così 🎄🔴⚫#MyMilanXmas #weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/GbpWzh2tvL — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 25, 2017

Sonny, Paulo, @JanVertonghen and @HarryWinks get in the festive spirit at Hotspur Way with a game of Spurs "Who Am I?"! 🎅🏻 🎄 😂#SpursXmas pic.twitter.com/BkJ9JwOTO1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 24, 2017

🎅🎄🎁

Bon Nadal!

¡Feliz Navidad!

Merry Christmas

Joyeux Noël

Selamat natal

メリークリスマス!

عید سعید!

Feliz Natal

Buon Natale

圣诞快乐!

聖誕快樂 !

শুভ বড়দিন

Frohe Weihnachten

Поздравляю Рождеством

크리스마스를 축하합니다

💙❤️Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/3xyzFrgkJo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 24, 2017

And there's a lot more where this came from...

Have a great day and be sure to pass on the Christmas spirit!