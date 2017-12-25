Man Utd Star Marouane Fellaini Reportedly Refusing to Sign New Contract as He Looks to Force Exit

Marouane Fellaini's contract at Manchester United is set to expire this coming summer and allegedly has no intentions of staying at Old Trafford beyond that point.

The Express have reported that the towering Belgian is refusing to sign a contract extension, turning down an offer to extend his stay at Old Trafford.



Jose Mourinho is desperate to keep a hold of the Belgian midfielder, making his contract renewal one of his top priorities, but it seems that Fellaini's heart is set on a move away from the club.

Fellaini has already received offers from the Chinese Super League and teams within Turkey are also rumoured to be interested. In addition to this, due to the financial stability of these teams, the Belgian may be able to secure a more lucrative contract as he winds down his career.

However, Fellaini may also leave to gain more first team opportunities the run up to the 2018 World Cup. The Belgian midfielder has been mainly used as cover for Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic or as an aerial threat in the dying moments of a fixture in the hope of getting a goal.

Despite the transfer talk, Mourinho has been adamant that the future of Marouane Fellaini will be decided by Manchester United as to whether he leaves in January or in the summer transfer window when his contract expires.